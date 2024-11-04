Watch Now
Guardians playoff hero David Fry to undergo elbow surgery to repair ligament, will be out at least 6-8 months

ALCS Yankees Guardians Baseball
Jeff Roberson/AP
Cleveland Guardians' David Fry celebrates after hitting a game-winning two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 7-5. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ALCS Yankees Guardians Baseball
Guardians designated hitter David Fry will undergo surgery to repair a ligament in his right elbow, the team announced on Monday. He sustained the injury during this past season.

Fry was evaluated on Oct. 29, and doctors found he has a chronically insufficient ulnar collateral ligament with a resolving flexor strain of his right elbow, the team said.

Last Wednesday, Fry received a hybrid/internal brace and tendon graft reconstruction technique to address the insufficient ligament, the team said.

Fry will be unable to play for at least 12 months but is expected to return as a DH in six to eight months, the team said.

Additionally, the Guardians announced some roster moves on Monday:

  • OF Myles Straw accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus.
  • RHP James Karinchak was activated from the 60-day injured list (outrighted and granted free agency)
  • LHP Sam Hentges and RHP Trevor Stephan were activated from the 60-day injured list.
