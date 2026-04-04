Guardians postpone Saturday game due to possible severe weather

The Cleveland Guardians announced Saturday night's game against the Chicago Cubs will be postponed due to possible severe weather.

The Saturday game will now be added to the team's scheduled Sunday game, making it a doubleheader.

According to the Guards, the game will have a 1:10 p.m. start time, and gates will open at noon.

Fans who have tickets for April 4 will be able to use their full value by exchanging it into one of 51 designated games, including the game on April 5.

Anyone with tickets for April 5 will be able to attend both games and hold the same seat.

Find more information below:

