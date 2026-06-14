Guardians postpone Sunday Tigers game to Sept. 4

The Cleveland Guardians postponed their game against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday due to inclement weather.

The game will now be played as part of a split doubleheader on Friday, Sept. 4, beginning at 2:10 p.m. The original game on that date will start at 7:10 p.m.

Gates for the first game will open at 1 p.m., and gates for the second game will open at 6 p.m.

The Guards have more information on ticket exchanges for season ticket holders and single-game ticket purchasers.

Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce was set to throw the first pitch for the game.

The team did not announce whether Kelce would be throwing at the postponed game or not.

Just a few weeks back, Kelce bought a minority stake in the team.

Travis Kelce buys minority stake in Cleveland Guardians

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