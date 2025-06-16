Guardians Ramírez and Kwan among AL leaders in phase 1 of All-Star Game voting

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians stars José Ramírez and Steven Kwan are among the American League leaders for the 2025 Midsummer Classic in Atlanta, according to the first All-Star ballot update released Monday.

Six-time All-Star Ramírez is ranked No. 1 among the third basemen with 968,754 votes, more than double the votes of Alex Bregman of the Red Sox, who is in second place at this time.

For outfielders, 2024 All-Star Kwan is in fourth place, with 457,882 votes, making him eligible for second-phase voting. Outfielder Aaron Judge is currently the leading vote-getter in the AL, and if he continues with that pace, he will receive an automatic starting spot. Phase two will determine the next four starters for outfielders.

Check out all the rankings here.

For other positions, the top two vote-getters will advance to phase two to determine who will make the All-Star teams and who will be game starters. The leading vote-getter overall in each league during the first phase of voting will receive an automatic starting assignment at the All-Star Game.

A second ballot update will be released on June 23 prior to phase one voting ending on June 26 at noon. Finalists will be announced at 6 p.m. that evening on the MLB Network.

Phase two voting will start on June 30 at noon and will end on July 2. All-Star Game starters will be announced on the MLB Network at 6 p.m. on July 2, with the full roster being released on July 6.

During the initial voting period, fans can submit up to five ballots a day by clicking here.

The All-Star Game will take place on July 15 in Atlanta.