Guardians' Ramírez hurts shin vs Reds, undergoing X-rays

Posted at 7:04 PM, May 19, 2022
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians star third baseman José Ramírez will undergo X-rays and other imaging tests on his right shin after being injured during an at-bat in a 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Ramírez collapsed in pain after fouling a ball off his shin in the eighth inning.

After going down, he rolled onto his back in the dirt near home plate and needed several minutes to recover.

He hobbled back into the batter’s box and promptly hit an RBI single.

Manager Terry Francona said the ball hit off Ramírez's leg just above a protective pad.

