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Guardians, Rays ALCS Game 4 delayed due to inclement weather

ALCS Game 4 Delay Progressive Field
David J. Phillip/AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Fans wait in the rain before Game 4 of an American League Championship Series baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays in Cleveland, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ALCS Game 4 Delay Progressive Field
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CLEVELAND — The much-anticipated matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALCS has been delayed due to bad weather.

The Guardians announced the delay at the ballpark, but they have not specified how long the delay will be.

On social media, MLB said that the game, which was originally scheduled for 8:08 p.m. first pitch, will begin in a delay, and the league will provide updates regarding the preparation of the field, other adjustments and more as they come.

The Guardians beat the Rays 3-2 in Game 3 on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.

RELATED: Halpin’s go-ahead homer flips Game 3 as Guardians beat Rays 3-2 for ALCS lead

Watch previous coverage: 1-on-1 with Guardians SS Brayan Rocchio

Rounding the Bases: 1-on-1 with Guardians SS Brayan Rocchio