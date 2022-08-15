Guardians recall Mustard to Cleveland after demotion to Lake County Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians announced on Monday afternoon that Mustard has been recalled from the Lake County Captains.

Mustard was sent to the single-A affiliate of the Guardians to get back on track following a winless season in the Hot Dog Race.

The call back to Cleveland comes before a double-header against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The team did not make any other roster moves on the day.

