Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians recall Mustard to Cleveland after demotion to Lake County Captains

Had time in minors to focus on squeeze plays, bun-ts
hot dog races 2014
Mark Duncan | Associated Press
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier, left, watches the hot dog races in the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
hot dog races 2014
Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 17:13:36-04

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians announced on Monday afternoon that Mustard has been recalled from the Lake County Captains.

Mustard was sent to the single-A affiliate of the Guardians to get back on track following a winless season in the Hot Dog Race.

The call back to Cleveland comes before a double-header against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The team did not make any other roster moves on the day.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.