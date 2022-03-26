Guardians reliever James Karinchak, catcher Luke Maile out with injuries

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — As the Cleveland Guardians ramp up for the regular season during Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona, they'll do so without two players who have been sidelined with injury.

Reliever James Karinchak has been dealing with soreness in his right arm and was re-evaluated on Thursday. An MRI showed a mild strain of Karinchak's teres major muscle in his upper arm.

The Guardians said that while Karinchak is already showing improvement, he will be shut down from throwing for an additional seven to 10 days before he's re-examined.

The timetable for rehabilitation puts Karinchak in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season, with the Guardians' first game scheduled against the Kansas City Royals on April 7.

In addition to Karinchak's injury, the Guardians are also dealing with an injury new catcher Luke Maile sustained.

Maile underwent an MRI which revealed a left hamstring strain.

The Guardians said that Maile is expected to miss between three to four weeks of game activity while he rehabs.

