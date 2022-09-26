Guardians rookie outfielder Steven Kwan is Chevrolet's AL Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — For the first time in his career, Steven Kwan has been named as the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, according to a press release from the MLB network.

Kwan made his MLB debut earlier this year in April and in the same month, the 25-year-old was named the AL Rookie of the Month.

In his performance Sunday evening against the Rangers, Kwan hit a grand slam as part of a three-hit, five RBO performance helping the Guardians clinch the AL Central division title.

The outfielder, who comes from Oregon State University, has batted .438 (14-for-32) with nine runs scored, two triples, two home runs, 10 RBI, four stolen bases and a .750 slugging percentage over seven games, said the release.

This season, he has had 158 hits which is the most number of hits for a Cleveland rookie since the 154 hits by Kenny Lofton in his 1992 rookie season.

