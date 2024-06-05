Watch Now
Guardians-Royals game postponed due to possible bad weather

Game will be played in August
Jay Bruce
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith throws to first base to hold Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. on the bag during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Jay Bruce
Posted at 5:14 PM, Jun 05, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians have postponed Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 26. The rescheduled game will occur at 1:10 p.m., and the originally scheduled game will start at 6:40 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game will be able to use them at the rescheduled game. Those who are unable to attend the Aug. 26 game are able to exchange them for any game that is available. You must exchange your ticket prior to Aug. 26.

Click here for more information on ticket exchanges.

