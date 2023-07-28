Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians seek to prolong win streak, take on the White Sox

Guardians White Sox Baseball
Erin Hooley/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias watches a ball go foul during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Guardians White Sox Baseball
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 12:45:10-04

The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 41-63 overall and 21-28 at home. The White Sox are 32-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 24-27 record on the road and a 52-51 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .253.

The matchup Friday is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The White Sox have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 27 doubles and 28 home runs while hitting .267 for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 7-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 16 home runs while slugging .492. Josh Naylor is 11-for-40 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .251 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.