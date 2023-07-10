Guardians select catcher Ralphy Velazquez with first-round pick

The Cleveland Guardians selected catcher Ralphy Velazquez with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday. He's a left-handed hitting catcher out of Huntington Beach, California. Velazquez, who was committed to play at Arizona State next year, was ranked as MLB.com's No. 34 draft prospect.

Velazquez is known to be a power hitter with a lot of raw talent who could grow into an impact bat in the middle of a lineup. According to scouts, the big question is whether he will stay behind the plate or move to first base.

Velazquez attended Huntington Beach High School, where he led the Oilers baseball team to a National High School Invitational title in the spring. He led his team to a 21-9 record during his senior season, batting .402 with six home runs, eight doubles, a triple and five stolen bases. He hit 23 homers across his high school career.

Velazquez is the third first-round pick out of Huntington Beach High School. Nick Pratto was drafted by the Royals in 2017, and Hank Conger was drafted by the Angels in 2006.

