Guardians select eight players on day two of MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft continued on Monday. After three picks on day one, the Cleveland Guardians drafted eight more players on day two.

Here's a list of every selection Cleveland made in rounds 3 through 10:



Round 3, Pick 93: OF C.J. Kayfus (University of Miami)

Round 4, Pick 125: C Cooper Ingle (Clemson)

Round 5, Pick 161: SS Christian Knapczyk (Louisville)

Round 6, Pick 188: OF Tommy Hawke (Wake Forest)

Round 7, Pick 218: SS Alex Mooney (Duke)

Round 8, Pick 248: OF Jonah Advincula (Washington State)

Round 9, Pick 278: RHP Jay Driver (Harvard)

Round 10, Pick 308: LHP Matt Wilkinson (Central Arizona College)

The draft concludes with rounds 11 through 20 on Tuesday, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Day three will stream live exclusively onMLB.com [mlb.com].

