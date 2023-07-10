Guardians select LHP Alex Clemmey with second round pick

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians selected left-handed pitcher Alex Clemmey with the 58th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday. He was ranked No. 50 on MLB.com'sTop 250 Draft Prospects list.

Clemmey is a Warwick, RI native and was named Rhode Island's 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year. He finished his senior year at Bishop Hendricken High School with a 9-1 record and 0.42 ERA (2ER/43IP) with 105 strikeouts in 10 starts. Across his final two seasons of high school play, Clemmey tallied a 19-2 overall record and 221 strikeouts.

Clemmey is a 6-foot-6-inch tall, 205-pound lefty whose fastball can touch 98-99 mph. According to scouts, his fastball has elite-level spin rates and rides up in the zone. Scouts also believe he could have two distinct breaking pitches in the future. He's struggled with command and control issues due to inconsistencies in his delivery, but his upside outweighs those concerns.

The Vanderbilt commit is the highest draft selection out of Rhode Island since Ryan Westmoreland in the 5th round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

