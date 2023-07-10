Guardians select Miami star closer Andrew Walters with 62nd overall pick

CLEVELAND — It was worth the wait for Miami's star closer Andrew Walters, who was selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the 62nd overall pick in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday. A year after getting taken in the 18th round by the Baltimore Orioles but returning to the Hurricanes for another season, Walters is off the board on night one this year.

The 22-year-old, right-handed pitcher was ranked No. 124 on MLB.com'sTop 250 Draft Prospects list. He finished his redshirt-junior season in Miami with a 4-0 record and co-ACC high 12 saves. Walters had a 1.21 ERA (6ER/44.2IP) while striking out 72 batters and walking 7. The 6-4, 222-pound reliever ranked among the NCAA's active career leaders in ERA, saves and SO/9 by the end of the 2023 season. Adding to his decorated collegiate career, Walters was named a 2023 consensus first-team All-American this spring, bringing his total to 8 All-America honors in his three seasons at Miami.

Walters' fastball sits over 95 mph and touches 99. He also has a mid-80s slider. According to scouts, his effectiveness is aided by the fact that he's around the zone, walking fewer than two per nine in 2022 and 2023.

Walters comes from an athletic family. Both of his parents are former Division I athletes. His father played basketball and his mother played softball at Florida Tech.

