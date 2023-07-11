Guardians select ten players on final day of MLB Draft

CLEVELAND — The 2023 MLB Draft concluded on Tuesday. The Cleveland Guardians drafted ten more players on the third and final day.

Here's a list of every selection Cleveland made in rounds 11 through 20:

Round 11, Pick 338: C Johnny Tincher (Washington)

Round 12, Pick 368: RHP Keegan Zinn (Lake Minneola HS, FL)

Round 13, 398: LHP Jacob Bresnahan (Sumner HS, WA)

Round 14, Pick 428: RHP Zane Morehouse (Texas)

Round 15, Pick 458: RHP Kyle Scott (Lackawanna College)

Round 16, Pick 488: RHP Mac Heuer (Georgia Home Education Association)

Round 17, Pick 518: OF Barrett Riebock (Paris Junior College)

Round 18, Pick 548: RHP Matt Jachec (Indiana State)

Round 19, Pick 578: RHP Josh Harlow (Mercer University)

Round 20, Pick 608: LHP Ryan Marohn (Freedom HS, VA)

The signing deadline is July 25 at 5 p.m. ET.

