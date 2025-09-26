Guardians sell out game against Texas Rangers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced their Friday night game against the Texas Rangers has been sold out.

This marks the team's seventh sellout of the 2025 season. The other sellout games of this season include Opening Day on April 8 against the Chicago White Sox, May 10 against the Phillies, May 26 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, July 4 against the Detroit Tigers, and August 2 against the Minnesota Twins.

Fans are still able to partake in the upcoming homestand at Progressive Field, according to the Guardians. Limited tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.

The following promotions will take place at the ballpark this weekend:

Saturday, Sept. 27 vs. Texas (7:15 p.m.)



Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

Phantom Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light (5-7 p.m.)

2026 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX (All fans)

Fan Appreciation Night

Summer Steals - Merch Value Night

Sunday, Sept. 28 vs. Texas (3:10 p.m.)



Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children's

