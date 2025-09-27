Guardians sell out Sept. 27 game against Texas Rangers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced their Saturday evening game against the Texas Rangers has been sold out.

This marks the team's eighth sellout of the 2025 season. The other sellout games of this season include Opening Day on April 8 against the Chicago White Sox, May 10 against the Phillies, May 26 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, July 4 against the Detroit Tigers, and August 2 against the Minnesota Twins and their game against Texas on Sept. 26.

Progressive Field's season attendance will reach 2 million fans for the second consecutive season with Saturday's sellout. There were 2,056,264 fans in 2024.

The Guardians said it also marks the first time Progressive Field has welcomed over 2 million fans in back-to-back seasons since the 2007 and 2008 campaigns.

Fans are still able to partake in the upcoming homestand at Progressive Field, according to the Guardians. Limited tickets are still available for Sunday.

The following promotions will take place at the ballpark this weekend:

Saturday, Sept. 27 vs. Texas (7:15 p.m.)

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

Phantom Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light (5-7 p.m.)

2026 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX (All fans)

Fan Appreciation Night

Summer Steals - Merch Value Night

Sunday, Sept. 28 vs. Texas (3:10 p.m.)

Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children's