Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians square off against the Yankees in series rubber match

James Karinchak
AP
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher James Karinchak wears a ceremonial patch honoring former fan and drummer John Adams during the home opener baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
James Karinchak
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 11:37:10-04

Both the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Cleveland has gone 2-3 at home and 7-5 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 4.33 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

New York has gone 3-2 on the road and 7-4 overall. The Yankees have a 4-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by five runs

Yankees: 6-4, .000 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.