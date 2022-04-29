Guardians swept by Los Angeles Angels, 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Taylor Ward drove in two runs, Brandon Marsh had three hits and an RBI, and the Los Angeles Angels completed a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 4-1 victory.

Reid Detmers pitched five innings of two-hit ball to earn his second career major league victory.

Ward and Marsh had RBI singles in the third inning to help the Angels win the final five games of their homestand.

Orange County native Austin Hedges homered and had two hits for the Guardians, who have lost the first seven games of their 10-game road trip.