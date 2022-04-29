Watch
Guardians swept by Los Angeles Angels, 4-1

Alex Gallardo/AP
Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Wade, left, beats the throw from center field to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Owen Miller for a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Apr 28, 2022
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Taylor Ward drove in two runs, Brandon Marsh had three hits and an RBI, and the Los Angeles Angels completed a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 4-1 victory.

Reid Detmers pitched five innings of two-hit ball to earn his second career major league victory.

Ward and Marsh had RBI singles in the third inning to help the Angels win the final five games of their homestand.

Orange County native Austin Hedges homered and had two hits for the Guardians, who have lost the first seven games of their 10-game road trip.

