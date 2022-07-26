Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Sox

Guardians Red Sox Baseball
Charles Krupa/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez watches the flight of his RBI-single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Guardians Red Sox Baseball
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 10:36:13-04

The Cleveland Guardians enter the matchup against the Boston Red Sox after losing three in a row.

Boston is 49-48 overall and 24-23 in home games. The Red Sox have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .317.

Cleveland is 23-28 in road games and 48-47 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez has 32 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs while hitting .292 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .205 batting average, 8.17 ERA, outscored by 56 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .286 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Winckowski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.