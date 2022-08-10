Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Guardians Tigers Baseball
Paul Sancya/AP
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Guardians Tigers Baseball
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 11:32:59-04

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 43-68 overall and 25-31 at home. The Tigers have a 32-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 57-52 record overall and a 28-30 record in road games. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Wednesday's game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Tigers are up 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 10 home runs while slugging .354. Harold Castro is 11-for-33 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 36 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 12-for-45 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .199 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.