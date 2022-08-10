Guardians take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 43-68 overall and 25-31 at home. The Tigers have a 32-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 57-52 record overall and a 28-30 record in road games. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Wednesday's game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Tigers are up 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 10 home runs while slugging .354. Harold Castro is 11-for-33 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 36 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 12-for-45 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .199 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)