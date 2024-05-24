Watch Now
Guardians take 6-game win streak into game against the Angels

Johnathan Rodriguez
David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez runs after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Cleveland. David Fry scored on the play. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 10:36 AM, May 24, 2024
(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a six-game win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 20-30 overall and 6-16 in home games. The Angels have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .307.

Cleveland is 15-11 in road games and 33-17 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Friday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 10 home runs while slugging .474. Zachary Neto is 9-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with 12 home runs while slugging .506. Andres Gimenez is 14-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Guardians: 9-1, .235 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zachary Neto: day-to-day (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

