Guardians take 7-game win streak into game against the Twins

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians will attempt to keep their seven-game win streak going when they visit the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 37-40 record at home and a 66-86 record overall. The Twins have gone 33-19 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 40-37 record on the road and an 81-71 record overall. The Guardians have a 27-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks Lee has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 62 RBIs for the Twins. Kody Clemens is 10 for 38 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Manzardo has 17 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10 for 38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 9-1, .252 batting average, 1.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Matt Wallner: day-to-day (back), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Jeffers: 7-Day IL (head), Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)