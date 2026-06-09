Guardians take home losing streak into matchup with the Yankees

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

Cleveland has a 37-31 record overall and a 17-15 record at home. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

New York has a 39-26 record overall and a 20-14 record on the road. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.28 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 8 for 30 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ben Rice has 15 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Yankees. Paul Goldschmidt is 13 for 41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (leg), Austin Wells: 10-Day IL (cervical headaches), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (rib), Angel Chivilli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow)