Guardians take on the Angels after Rocchio's 4-hit game

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians play the Los Angeles Angels after Brayan Rocchio had four hits against the Twins on Sunday.

Cleveland has gone 10-9 in home games and 21-21 overall. The Guardians have a 13-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has an 8-15 record in road games and a 16-25 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has eight doubles and six home runs for the Guardians. Chase DeLauter is 17 for 40 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell has a .273 batting average to lead the Angels, and has four doubles and six home runs. Nolan Schanuel is 10 for 36 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Angels: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (groin), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Travis d'Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Logan O'Hoppe: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)