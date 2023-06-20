Watch Now
Guardians take on the Athletics after Naylor's 4-hit game

Guardians Diamondbacks Baseball
Darryl Webb/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor gestures to the dugout after hitting a double and hitting in a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 10:33:13-04

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics after Josh Naylor's four-hit game on Sunday.

Cleveland has gone 16-17 in home games and 33-38 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .308 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Oakland has a 10-26 record on the road and a 19-55 record overall. The Athletics have gone 10-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 11 home runs while slugging .498. Andres Gimenez is 8-for-30 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 13 home runs while slugging .491. Esteury Ruiz is 11-for-39 with four doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .301 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

