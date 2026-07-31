Guardians take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 56-54 record overall and a 27-26 record at home. The Guardians have a 41-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona is 26-30 in road games and 57-52 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayan Rocchio has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 50 RBIs for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 6 for 27 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 21 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ildemaro Vargas is 14 for 34 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (leg)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

