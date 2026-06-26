Guardians take on the Mariners in first of 3-game series

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians open a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Cleveland has a 42-39 record overall and a 19-17 record in home games. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.79.

Seattle has a 41-41 record overall and a 19-22 record on the road. The Mariners have hit 100 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayan Rocchio has 12 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Guardians. Travis Bazzana is 11 for 36 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBIs for the Mariners. Dominic Canzone is 8 for 30 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 4-6, .177 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), Chase DeLauter: 10-Day IL (rib), Jose Ramirez: 10-Day IL (hand)

Mariners: Cooper Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (lat), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)