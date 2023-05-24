Watch Now
Guardians take on the White Sox in series rubber match

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez reacts after being picked off at second base during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 12:19 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 12:19:58-04

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland has a 10-13 record in home games and a 21-27 record overall. The Guardians are 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 20-30 record overall and an 8-17 record in road games. White Sox hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The White Sox hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 12 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 10-for-35 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .278 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 14 doubles. Luis Robert is 12-for-38 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by seven runs

White Sox: 7-3, .264 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hip), Hanser Alberto: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

