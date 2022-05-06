Guardians team up with Cleveland APL, make crafts and treats for four-legged friends

CLEVELAND — Food, crafts and a lot of love were provided to animals in need Friday as members of the Cleveland Guardians visited the Cleveland Animal Protective League to pay it forward at the shelter.

Outfielder Oscar Mercado and pitcher Bryan Shaw were joined by hitting coach Justin Tooley, bullpen coach Brian Sweeney and clubhouse staff to help makes toys and treats for animals housed at the Cleveland APL.

Camryn Justice Guardians pitcher Bryan Shaw helps make treats at the Cleveland APL.

Mercado, an animal lover from an early age, was excited to be able to give back while making sure the animals at the shelter feel comfortable and cared for.

"It's nice to be able to come and hang out and get to meet the pups and the kittens and just make some toys for them and see all the cool stuff they do," Mercado said. "To me it's special, animals are something that I've always been passionate about, I've always loved them...just being able to come back here and being able to contribute and help and give back in that way is pretty cool."

The Cleveland APL said moments like the one Friday are not only appreciated but extremely important for the shelter as they aim to give the best care possible to the thousands of pets they take in each year.

"Absolutely over the moon that the Guardians have chosen us for a community service day," said Sharon Harvey, president/CEO OF Cleveland APL. "We're so appreciative to love this team and on top of that they love animals so how much better can it get than that?"

Camryn Justice Guardians OF Oscar Mercado helps make cat toys at the Cleveland APL.

While the event with the Guardians Friday was helpful to the shelter, Cleveland APL said it is always looking for volunteers, monetary donations and donations of enrichment and food items. To learn more about the Cleveland APL, click here.

