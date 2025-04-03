Guardians top prospect Travis Bazzana 'can't wait' to continue development with Akron Rubberducks

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Rubberducks open their season on the road this Thursday, with the home opener at Canal Park less than a week away. As they do, they'll have their major league affiliate's top prospect there to continue his development—Guardians' first-ever No. 1 draft pick Travis Bazzana.

Fans are eager to see Bazzana rise through the system on his journey to the Guardians. His first season was spent with the Lake County Captains, where he won a Midwest League Championship with the team. After a year on the High-A affiliate, Bazzana enters his second season at the Double-A level.

It's the clear next step in his development and one he's eager to begin.

"I think that everyone knows that Akron, Double-A and the Eastern League is a real challenge and a real spot for people to flourish into their careers before the major leagues," Bazzana said. "You see a lot of talented prospects have success in the Eastern League and I think I'm excited for that."

The Australian-born second baseman has clear goals for himself, the most obvious is playing at the major league level. But Bazzana knows that will come with time—and hard work in the minors. So for now, it's about developing for when he gets the call-up.

"Just to make the most of every day, but obviously, put my best foot forward in every at-bat, in every defensive play I get, I think that just making an impact on both sides of the ball, whether it's baserunning, whether it's defense or whether it's just being the toughest out on the field, that's the goal," he said.

As Bazzana joins his new team in Akron, a buzz is sure to follow. Tommy Mace, the Rubberducks opening day pitcher, said it's been a while since he's experienced the hype that Bazzana brings with him.

"I'll be fascinated to see it, I don't know what to expect. The closest I've gotten to being around someone that hype was Paul [Skenes] when he made his debut in Double-A and that was pretty crazy so I hope it's the same cause it'll be fun," Mace said.

Rubberducks manager Greg DiCenzo is also eagerly awaiting the reaction Bazzana is set to draw from fans, as he is for the entire team and their passionate fanbase.

"I think it'll be exciting for him, exciting for the city, for the fans to come out and see him every day. He works really hard, really good kid, he plays hard. I know he's excited to be here and wear this uniform," DiCenzo said.

The first time fans will be able to see Bazzana in action at Canal Park is April 8, their home opener. It's possible Bazzana moves up again before the season is over. He's taking it day by day. But while he's calling Akron home, he's excited both for his experiences on the field and for the ones he'll have off of it, especially when it comes to Akron's food scene.

"I think that electricity and fan interaction is always super positive and exciting, so I'm excited for that and can't wait. The stadium's beautiful, so it should be a very fun night every time we're out playing," Bazzana said. "I'd say when it comes to food, especially, I'm adventurous. I want to try everything because you never know if something might be the best thing you've ever tasted if you never try it. So, yeah, I think cheese salad sounds like something I'll jump into."

Travis Bazzana is headed to Akron

RELATED: Guardians top prospect Travis Bazzana starting season on Akron Rubberducks roster