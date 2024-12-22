Guardians trade 1B All-Star Josh Naylor to Diamondbacks

(AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor on Saturday in a trade that sent right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi to the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians also received a competitive balance Round B draft pick in 2025.

The 27-year-old Naylor made his first All-Star team this season and hit a career-high 31 homers with 108 RBIs. He's been Cleveland's starting first baseman in each of the past three seasons and will become a free agent after the 2025 season.

The Diamondbacks were in the market for a first baseman after Christian Walker signed with the Houston Astros on Friday.

The 25-year-old Cecconi has spent parts of the past two seasons in the big leagues. He had a 2-7 record with a 6.66 ERA last season, pitching in 20 games, including 13 starts.

The Guardians quickly filled the hole left by Naylor, agreeing with veteran free agent Carlos Santana on a one-year contract.

Santana spent 10 seasons with Cleveland early his career over two stretches from 2010-17 and 2019-20, starting out as a catcher before moving to first. The switch-hitter’s deal is pending a physical, said a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn't finalized.

The 38-year-old played for the Minnesota Twins last season, batting .238 with 23 homers and 71 RBIs.

The Naylor trade is the second significant move this winter by the AL Central champions, who dealt Gold Glove second baseman to Toronto in a three-team swap. The Guardians also acquired right-hander Luis Ortiz from the Pirates.

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.