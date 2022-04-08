Watch
Guardians trade OF Zimmer to Blue Jays for RHP Castro

FILE - Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Castro delivers during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on June 9, 2021, in Chicago. The Cleveland Guardians have traded outfielder Bradley Zimmer to the Blue Jays for Castro. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 21:03:26-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland traded oft-injured outfielder Bradley Zimmer to the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed reliever Anthony Castro.

The teams announced the deal shortly after Cleveland lost its season opener — and first game as the Guardians — 3-1 at Kansas City.

Zimmer has been a tantalizing talent since coming up with the Guardians in 2017.

However, the rangy, 6-foot-5 Zimmer hasn’t been able to stay healthy since showing so much promise early in his career.

The 29-year-old missed most of three seasons with an assortment of injuries and some surgeries.

Castro will give the Guardians some early-season bullpen depth.

