Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Red Sox

Guardians Red Sox Baseball
Steven Senne/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, left, scores as Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong, right, is unable to tag him during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Guardians Red Sox Baseball
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 12:32:41-04

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 9-9 record overall and a 2-6 record at home. The Red Sox have a 5-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland is 12-5 overall and 9-2 in road games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.14.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Triston Casas has three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI while hitting .258 for the Red Sox. Tyler O'Neill is 10-for-35 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has two doubles and two home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 12-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (head), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through