Guardians try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Red Sox

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, right, celebrates with Gabriel Arias, left, after hitting a walkoff sacrifice fly in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 16, 2024
The Cleveland Guardians visit the Boston Red Sox looking to continue a five-game road winning streak.

Boston has a 9-8 record overall and a 2-5 record at home. Red Sox hitters have a collective .303 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Cleveland is 8-2 in road games and 11-5 overall. The Guardians have a 7-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads Boston with seven home runs while slugging .750. Triston Casas is 10-for-36 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has two doubles and two home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 11-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (head), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

