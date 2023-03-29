Watch Now
Guardians visit the Mariners for season opener

Frank Franklin II/AP
FILE - Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez speaks during a news conference ahead of Game 2 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in New York. The Cleveland Guardians are close to finalizing a long-term contract extension with All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 12:33:47-04

The Seattle Mariners begin the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff averaged 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.8 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Cleveland had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.46 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Mariners: None listed.

Guardians: None listed.

