Guardians visit the Mets to open 3-game series

(AP) — The New York Mets open a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

New York has a 38-18 record at home and a 63-49 record overall. The Mets have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

Cleveland has a 56-55 record overall and a 27-28 record in road games. The Guardians have gone 27-44 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto ranks third on the Mets with 41 extra base hits (16 doubles and 25 home runs). Pete Alonso is 6 for 38 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 11 for 44 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by two runs

Guardians: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)