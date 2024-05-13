Watch Now
Guardians visit the Rangers to begin 3-game series

Tyler Freeman
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman strikes out with the bases loaded during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tyler Freeman
Posted at 11:32 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 11:32:50-04

(AP) — The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Texas has gone 10-9 at home and 22-20 overall. The Rangers have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Cleveland has a 25-16 record overall and a 13-10 record in road games. The Guardians have a 17-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has nine doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .285 for the Rangers. Leody Taveras is 12-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with 11 home runs while slugging .563. Jose Ramirez is 8-for-37 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Guardians: 5-5, .197 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
