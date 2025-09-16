Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Guardians visit the Tigers on 3-game road win streak

Guardians Baseball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians Baseball
Posted

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians visit the Detroit Tigers looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Detroit is 46-29 in home games and 85-65 overall. The Tigers have a 40-15 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has gone 37-37 in road games and 78-71 overall. The Guardians have a 26-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 31 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 108 RBIs while hitting .265 for the Tigers. Dillon Dingler is 12 for 38 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Kyle Manzardo has 15 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Guardians. CJ Kayfus is 8 for 29 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Guardians: 9-1, .247 batting average, 1.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (head), Tarik Skubal: day-to-day (side), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Finnegan: 15-Day IL (abductor), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Sewald: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

