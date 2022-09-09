Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Jose Ramirez
Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jose Ramirez
Posted at 11:39 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 11:39:35-04

The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota is 40-29 in home games and 69-67 overall. The Twins have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .318.

Cleveland has gone 37-35 on the road and 70-65 overall. The Guardians have a 59-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday's game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .271 for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 12-for-36 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 26 home runs while slugging .527. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .231 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.