Guardians win 6-1 against Tigers in Game 2 of AL Wild Card Series

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee throws in the second inning of Game 2 of the American League Wild Card baseball playoff series against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/David Dermer) David Dermer/AP

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez fields a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry to throw to first base for the third out in the second inning of Game 2 of the American League Wild Card baseball playoff series in Cleveland, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Guardians' George Valera, right, celebrates with José Ramírez, left, after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Wild Card baseball playoff series against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/David Dermer) David Dermer/AP

Cleveland Guardians' George Valera, left, celebrates with Kyle Manzardo, right, after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Wild Card baseball playoff series against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/David Dermer) David Dermer/AP

Cleveland Guardians' George Valera hits a solo home run in the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Wild Card baseball playoff series against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/David Dermer) David Dermer/AP

Cleveland Guardians' George Valera rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Wild Card baseball playoff series against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/David Dermer) David Dermer/AP

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee reacts after striking out Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene in the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Wild Card baseball playoff series in Cleveland, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/David Dermer) David Dermer/AP

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio takes to the field to warm up before Game 2 of the American League Wild Card baseball playoff series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/David Dermer) David Dermer/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next