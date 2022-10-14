Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 3 sold out

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced that game three of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees has sold out. The Guardians return to Progressive Field on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7:37 p.m.

The Guardians announced that standing-room-only tickets might be released for game three.

A limited number of tickets are available for the if-necessary game four on Sunday.

The team is asking all fans to wear red.

Tickets for the American League Championship Series are also on sale.

POSTSEASON PAYMENT INFORMATION



Single-game Postseason tickets must be paid in full at the time of purchase.

For any un-played games, single-game purchasers will be automatically refunded the ticket price. Refunds will include per ticket convenience fees. Per order processing fees are non-refundable.

RELATED: Yankees lead Guardians 1-0 ahead of ALDS Game 2