Here are all the dates you need to know for the 2025 Guardians season

The Cleveland Guardians released its 2025 promotional schedule on Monday and will feature items such as bobbleheads, jerseys, Free Shirt Fridays and numerous new Guardians promotional items.

The promotional nights include the following:



April 8: Opening day magnet schedule and car magnet (all fans)

Opening day magnet schedule and car magnet (all fans) April 11 : City Connect Wear Night

: City Connect Wear Night April 25 : City Connect Wear Night

: City Connect Wear Night May 9 : City Connect Wear Night

: City Connect Wear Night May 10 : Steven Kwan City Connect cap (15,000 fans)

: Steven Kwan City Connect cap (15,000 fans) May 26: Mystery Reliever Jersey (15,000 fans)

Mystery Reliever Jersey (15,000 fans) May 30: Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night, Asian American Pacific Islander Celebration

Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night, Asian American Pacific Islander Celebration May 31: Tanner Bibee City Connect bobblehead (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District

Tanner Bibee City Connect bobblehead (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District June 1: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases

Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases June 6: Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night, Pride Celebration

Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night, Pride Celebration June 7: Emmanuel Clase jersey (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District

Emmanuel Clase jersey (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District June 8: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases

Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases June 27: Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, Black Excellence Celebration, City Connect Wear Night

Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, Black Excellence Celebration, City Connect Wear Night June 28: Cleveland Buckeyes cap (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District

Cleveland Buckeyes cap (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District June 29: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases

Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases July 4: Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night

Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night July 5: Larry Doby bobblehead (20,000 fans), Larry Doby Day, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District

Larry Doby bobblehead (20,000 fans), Larry Doby Day, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District July 7: City Connect Hawaiian shirt (15,000 fans), Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases

City Connect Hawaiian shirt (15,000 fans), Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases July 18: Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night, Disability Awareness Celebration

Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night, Disability Awareness Celebration July 19: Stephen Vogt bobblehead (20,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District

Stephen Vogt bobblehead (20,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District July 20: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases

Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases August 1: Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night

Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night August 2 : José Ramírez Jersey (20,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District

: José Ramírez Jersey (20,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District August 3: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases, Guardians Baseball card pack (10,000 fans). Slider’s birthday

Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases, Guardians Baseball card pack (10,000 fans). Slider’s birthday August 15: Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night, Noche Latina

Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night, Noche Latina August 16: Tom Hamilton commemorative item (20,000 fans), Tom Hamilton Hall of Fame Celebration, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District

Tom Hamilton commemorative item (20,000 fans), Tom Hamilton Hall of Fame Celebration, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District August 17: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases

Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases August 26 : Cleveland Guardians Charities Giveathon

: Cleveland Guardians Charities Giveathon August 29: Rock ‘n’ Blast, Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night, 1995 Season Celebration

Rock ‘n’ Blast, Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District, City Connect Wear Night, 1995 Season Celebration August 30: Rock ‘n’ Blast, City Connect bucket hat (20,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District

Rock ‘n’ Blast, City Connect bucket hat (20,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District August 31: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases

Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases September 12 : City Connect Wear Night

: City Connect Wear Night September 14: City Connect lightweight hoodie (15,000 fans)

City Connect lightweight hoodie (15,000 fans) September 26 : City Connect Wear Night

: City Connect Wear Night September 27: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, 2026 schedule poster (all fans), Fan Appreciation Night

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, 2026 schedule poster (all fans), Fan Appreciation Night September 28: Kids Run the Bases

For more information on promotional nights,

The Guardians will also have various themed nights throughout the 2025 season. The themed nights include:



April 22 : Bark in the Park – Theme Night ticket includes dog ticket and dog toy

: Bark in the Park – Theme Night ticket includes dog ticket and dog toy April 25 : Grad Party Night – Theme Night Ticket includes Class of 2025 cap

: Grad Party Night – Theme Night Ticket includes Class of 2025 cap April 25 : Youngstown State University Night – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap

: Youngstown State University Night – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap April 29 : Golf Night – Theme Night ticket includes Slider golf club cover

: Golf Night – Theme Night ticket includes Slider golf club cover April 30 : Star Wars Night – Theme Night ticket includes Star Wars beanie cap

: Star Wars Night – Theme Night ticket includes Star Wars beanie cap May 10 : Armed Forces Night – Theme Night ticket includes “Camo C” pullover

: Armed Forces Night – Theme Night ticket includes “Camo C” pullover May 11 : Hawken School Day – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap

: Hawken School Day – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap May 12 : Bark in the Park – Theme Night ticket includes dog ticket and collapsible dog bowl

: Bark in the Park – Theme Night ticket includes dog ticket and collapsible dog bowl May 27 : Peanuts Night – Theme Night ticket includes Pigpen bobblehead

: Peanuts Night – Theme Night ticket includes Pigpen bobblehead May 30 : Asian American Pacific Islander Night – Theme Night ticket includes “AAPI C” jersey

: Asian American Pacific Islander Night – Theme Night ticket includes “AAPI C” jersey May 30 : Baldwin Wallace University Night – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap

: Baldwin Wallace University Night – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap June 1 : St. Ignatius High School Day – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap

: St. Ignatius High School Day – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap June 6 : Pride Night – Theme Night ticket includes “Pride C” jersey

: Pride Night – Theme Night ticket includes “Pride C” jersey June 9 : Pickleball Night – Theme Night ticket includes City Connect paddle

: Pickleball Night – Theme Night ticket includes City Connect paddle June 10 : First Responders Night – Theme Night ticket includes pullover

: First Responders Night – Theme Night ticket includes pullover June 24 : Bark in the Park – Theme Night ticket includes dog ticket and dog bandana

: Bark in the Park – Theme Night ticket includes dog ticket and dog bandana June 25 : Educators’ Appreciation Night – Theme Night ticket includes a limited-edition tote bag

: Educators’ Appreciation Night – Theme Night ticket includes a limited-edition tote bag June 27 : Juneteenth – Theme Night ticket includes “Juneteenth C” jersey

: Juneteenth – Theme Night ticket includes “Juneteenth C” jersey July 18 : Disability Awareness Night – Theme Ticket includes “Disability Pride C” jersey

: Disability Awareness Night – Theme Ticket includes “Disability Pride C” jersey August 13 : Healthcare Appreciation Night – Theme Night ticket includes City Connect scrub top

: Healthcare Appreciation Night – Theme Night ticket includes City Connect scrub top August 15 : Noche Latina Night – Theme Night ticket includes “Hispanic Heritage C” jersey

: Noche Latina Night – Theme Night ticket includes “Hispanic Heritage C” jersey August 16 : Swimmers’ Night – Theme Night ticket includes City Connect swim cap

: Swimmers’ Night – Theme Night ticket includes City Connect swim cap August 26 : Peanuts Night – Theme Night ticket includes Snoopy bobblehead

: Peanuts Night – Theme Night ticket includes Snoopy bobblehead August 29 : Walsh University Night – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap

: Walsh University Night – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap August 31 : Sesame Street Day – Theme Night ticket includes Cookie Monster bobblehead

: Sesame Street Day – Theme Night ticket includes Cookie Monster bobblehead August 31 : Cleveland State University Day – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap

: Cleveland State University Day – Theme Night ticket includes a co-branded cap September 8 : Bark in the Park presented by – Theme Night ticket includes dog ticket and dog water bottle

: Bark in the Park presented by – Theme Night ticket includes dog ticket and dog water bottle September 9 : Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day – Theme Night ticket includes access to pregame event with food, beverages and entertainment

: Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day – Theme Night ticket includes access to pregame event with food, beverages and entertainment September 10 : Harry Potter Night – Theme Night ticket includes Hogwarts house scarf

: Harry Potter Night – Theme Night ticket includes Hogwarts house scarf September 14 : University of Akron Day – Theme Night ticket includes co-branded stainless steel tumbler

: University of Akron Day – Theme Night ticket includes co-branded stainless steel tumbler September 23: Oktoberfest – Theme Night ticket includes access to pregame event with food, beverages and entertainment

For more information on themed nights,

The Guardians are also introducing two new Six Packs for the 2025 season called Marquee Matchups and Fireworks Fans. The Six Packs will include the following games:

Marquee Matchups Six Pack



April 21 vs. New York Yankees

May 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

June 9 vs. Cincinnati

July 23 vs. Baltimore

August 16 vs. Atlanta

September 26 vs. Texas

Fireworks Fans Six Pack



May 30 vs. Los Angeles Angels

June 27 vs. St. Louis

July 19 vs. Athletics

August 1 vs. Minnesota

August 30 vs. Seattle

September 27 vs. Texas

For more information on Six Packs,