Here's how the Guardians can clinch a spot in the playoffs today

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are on a roll and have a chance — if things break their way — to claim a spot in the playoffs Thursday night.

If you're a Cleveland fan, you will want to watch the Houston Astros vs. the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 3:35 p.m. If the Astros lose, then all Cleveland has to do is beat the Detroit Tigers tonight to earn a spot in the postseason as at least a Wild Card team.

Cleveland is currently a game ahead of Detroit in the division and would need to win Thursday's game plus one of the final three against the Texas Rangers to clinch the AL Central.

The Guardians have a stunning 17-2 record since Sept. 5, climbing one game ahead of the Tigers for the AL Central after being 10 1/2 games back on Sept. 1.

Cleveland trailed by 15 1/2 games in July.

The largest lead for a team that lost a division or league since 1900 is 13 by the 1951 Brooklyn Dodgers, and the most games behind for an eventual division or league winner is 15 games by the 1914 Boston Braves (15 games back as late as July 5).

The Associated Press contributed to this story.