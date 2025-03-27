How to watch Guardians season opener

Baseball season has arrived, and along with it, we're finally learning details about how fans can watch games as the Guardians have announced distribution deals for pay TV.
Just in time.
The Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals in the season opener:
- First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m.
- TV: The team said, "All local games on Guardians TV will be widely available for fans on the following channels in Cleveland."
- AT&T U-verse (Channel 736 or 1736)
- COX (Channel 80)
- DIRECTV Satellite and Streaming (Channel 662)
- FuboTV
- Spectrum (Channel 306 or 1306)
- More details here.
- Radio: You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or WMMS 100.7.