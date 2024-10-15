Watch Now
How to watch Game 2 of the ALCS between the Guardians and Yankees

José Ramírez
Nick Cammett/AP
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez celebrates hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
(AP) — The New York Yankees square off against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday in Game 2 of the ALCS. The Yankees have a 1-0 lead in the series.

First pitch is set for 7:38 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game.

  • On TV: Game will air on TBS and TruTV.
  • Streaming: Max will stream the game.
  • Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or WMMS 100.7.

New York has a 94-68 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games. The Yankees have a 51-19 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Cleveland is 92-69 overall and 42-39 on the road. The Guardians are 69-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 58 home runs, 133 walks and 144 RBI while hitting .322 for the Yankees. Juan Soto is 12-for-35 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 39 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 118 RBI for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 8-for-37 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Guardians: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

