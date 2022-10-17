How to watch Guardians vs. Yankees winner-take-all Game 5

NEW YORK — The Cleveland Guardians are headed to New York to face the Yankees in the winner-take-all game five of the American League Division Series.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.

The game will air on TBS.

You can listen to the game on either WTAM 1100 or 100.7 FM.

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale is expected to get his first playoff start for Monday night's game.

With a win tonight, Cleveland will head down to Houston to face the Astros in the American League Championship Series on Wednesday.

With a loss, the Guardians season will be over.

Cleveland was initially planning on starting ace Shane Bieber but after Thursday night's game was rained out, they decided to change the lineup to give his arm another day's rest.

The Guardians have a 46-35 record on the road and a 92-70 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

