SportsCleveland Guardians

PHOTOS: Guardians lose 4-2 to the New York Yankees

Terry Francona Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona looks on from the dugout before Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Photo by: Associated Press Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits an RBI-single in the third inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan scores on a hit by Jose Ramirez in the third inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Photo by: Associated Press Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez is out at first base in the third inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Photo by: Associated Press Josh Naylor Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor watches his home run in the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Photo by: Associated Press Josh Naylor Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor hits a home run in the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press Josh Naylor Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press Amed Rosario Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario walks back to the dugout after striking out in the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press Andres Gimenez Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez singles in the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press Andres Gimenez Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez gestures from second base after hitting a single and advancing to second on a fielding error by New York Yankees' Harrison Bader in the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press

