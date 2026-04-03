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How to watch the Guardians Home Opener

Guardians Baseball
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez during a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are kicking off their first home series of the season on Friday at Progressive Field.

First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game:

  • On TV: The game will air on WKYC
  • You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 AM or WMMS 100.7-FM.
What’s new at Progressive Field for the home opener

Joey Cantillo is set to take the mound.

Cleveland went 88-74 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Chicago Cubs had a 92-70 record overall and a 42-39 record in road games last season.

The Guardians are off to a solid 4-3 start after beginning the season on the road against two of the best teams in the league — the Mariners and the Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

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