How to watch the Guardians Home Opener

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are kicking off their first home series of the season on Friday at Progressive Field.
First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m.
Here's how you can watch the game:
- On TV: The game will air on WKYC
- You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 AM or WMMS 100.7-FM.
What’s new at Progressive Field for the home opener
Joey Cantillo is set to take the mound.
Cleveland went 88-74 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Chicago Cubs had a 92-70 record overall and a 42-39 record in road games last season.
The Guardians are off to a solid 4-3 start after beginning the season on the road against two of the best teams in the league — the Mariners and the Dodgers.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.